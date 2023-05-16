Chinese-made 'ro-ro' passenger ship sails to Italy

Independently built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd, the giant liner has a capacity of 2,500 passengers and around 800 vehicles.

The luxury "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) passenger ship Moby Fantasy set sail for Italy from south China's Guangzhou.

Independently built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd, the giant liner has a capacity of 2,500 passengers and around 800 vehicles, and it will be delivered to the Italian shipping company Moby.

With a maximum displacement of over 70,000 tons, Moby Fantasy will operate on the Mediterranean ferry route Livorno-Olbia, with more than 500 cabins and multiple entertainment facilities on board.

The ship is designed to be environmentally friendly and equipped with an extremely low-power engine system capable of traveling at speeds of up to 25 knots with low fuel consumption, according to its builder.