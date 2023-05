The Chinese embassy in the United States said the move is a response to similar actions taken by the US.

The visa fee for American citizens traveling to China, excluding journalist visa, will be raised to US$185, starting from May 30, the Chinese embassy in the United States announced on May 15.

The move is a response to similar actions taken by the US earlier, the embassy said.

The US increased the application fees for all types of non-immigrant visas for Chinese travelers from April 3, with the biggest rise of US$110 for a Type E visa.