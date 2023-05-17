Xi orders all-out rescue efforts after Chinese deep-sea fishing vessel capsizes

Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded all-out efforts in the rescue of the missing people after a Chinese deep-sea fishing vessel capsized Tuesday in the central Indian Ocean.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction following the incident that occurred around 3 am Tuesday, urging relevant departments to activate the emergency response mechanism immediately.

The incident has so far left 39 people on board missing.