China ready to share development opportunities with Singapore: premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday met with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong in Beijing.

Xinhua

Noting the countries' leaders have upgraded bilateral ties to an all-around high-quality future-oriented partnership, Li said China is ready to work with Singapore to implement the new orientation of bilateral relations to ensure renewed achievements.

Mentioning this year marks the 45th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, Li said Singapore has actively participated in China's reform and opening up, with its interests closely integrated with China. China is willing to share the opportunities for development with Singapore and welcomes Singapore to continue participating in China's reform and opening-up process, Li added.

It is hoped that the bilateral cooperation mechanism at the vice-premier level would get full play and high-quality cooperation in various fields promoted holistically, the premier said.

He also encouraged the two sides to make good use of local cooperation mechanisms, improve the level of regional interconnection, help stabilize the industrial and supply chains and strengthen cooperation in financial services, digital economy, new energy, urban green transformation and social governance, among others.

China is willing to discuss more measures to facilitate personnel exchanges with Singapore to promote the frequent visits between the two peoples, Li added.

Hailing the close cooperation with China that bears fruitful outcomes, Wong said Singapore is willing to work with China to promote mutually beneficial cooperation on all fronts with high quality and push forward Singapore-China relations.