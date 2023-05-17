Kazakh president arrives in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit
14:54 UTC+8, 2023-05-17 0
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Wednesday afternoon.
14:54 UTC+8, 2023-05-17 0
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Wednesday afternoon for the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for May 18 and 19.
Tokayev is the first Central Asian leader to arrive in Xi'an for the summit.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports