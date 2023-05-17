﻿
Beijing police detain teen student linked to homicide and assault spree

Beijing police are investigating a 16-year-old student, suspected of assaulting classmates and teachers, murdering a couple, and seriously injuring his own mother.
A 16-year-old student who allegedly assaulted a classmate and two teachers in Beijing has been detained, police said on Wednesday.

The incident is part of a larger violent spree where he is alleged to have murdered a couple and serious assaulted his own mother.

Tongzhou District police in Beijing said the student surnamed Zhang assaulted a female student and two teachers during class. They were rushed to the hospital and are not in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed that Zhang allegedly murdered a couple in their 60s the night before and seriously injured his own mother, the police said in a statement.

Zhang has been detained for investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
