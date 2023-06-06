China launches recruitment campaign for graduate jobseekers

China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Tuesday launched a 100-day recruitment campaign to help recent college graduates land jobs.

Aiming to provide over 10 million job opportunities, the campaign will focus on the most in-demand jobs in key industries such as pharmaceutics, information technology, advanced manufacturing and environmental protection, according to the ministry.

The campaign will also facilitate region-specific job fairs in areas with large numbers of recent graduates and high demand for jobs.

The ministry said that with the participation of employment services providers, industry associations and companies, various online platforms will be launched to publish real-time recruitment information and host livestreamed job fairs.

China will see a record 11.58 million new college graduates this year, earlier data shows.