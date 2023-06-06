﻿
News / Nation

China launches recruitment campaign for graduate jobseekers

Xinhua
  21:28 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0
China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Tuesday launched a 100-day recruitment campaign to help recent college graduates land jobs.
Xinhua
  21:28 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0

China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Tuesday launched a 100-day recruitment campaign to help recent college graduates land jobs.

Aiming to provide over 10 million job opportunities, the campaign will focus on the most in-demand jobs in key industries such as pharmaceutics, information technology, advanced manufacturing and environmental protection, according to the ministry.

The campaign will also facilitate region-specific job fairs in areas with large numbers of recent graduates and high demand for jobs.

The ministry said that with the participation of employment services providers, industry associations and companies, various online platforms will be launched to publish real-time recruitment information and host livestreamed job fairs.

China will see a record 11.58 million new college graduates this year, earlier data shows.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     