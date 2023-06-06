﻿
News / Nation

Air quality significantly improves in China's Yangtze River Delta

Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0
In 2022, the number of days with severe pollution or worse in the Yangtze River Delta region decreased by more than 50 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0

In 2022, the number of days with severe pollution or worse in the Yangtze River Delta region decreased by more than 50 percent year on year, and the regional air quality continued to improve, said the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment.

Since 2022, the ecology and environment departments of the Yangtze River Delta region, which includes Shanghai Municipality, Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province and Anhui Province in east China, have collaborated to release a weekly air quality forecast chart.

In 2022, the average concentration of PM2.5 in the region was 31 micrograms per cubic meter, which stably reached the level-II national standard of air quality.

"The ecology and environment departments of the region have significantly enhanced their forecasting and early warning capabilities for regional air pollution. Over the past year, they have successfully collaborated to accurately predict several instances of large-scale pollution in the Yangtze River Delta region, thus further enhancing the efficiency of joint prevention and control measures against air pollution," said Sheng Tao, from the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     