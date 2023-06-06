﻿
News / Nation

14th Summer Davos Forum to be held in Tianjin

The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, is set to be held in north China's Tianjin Municipality from June 27 to 29.
The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, is set to be held in north China's Tianjin Municipality from June 27 to 29, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced Tuesday.

Themed "Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy," this year's Summer Davos Forum has attracted over 1,500 participants from politics, business, academia, social organizations and international organizations, according to the NDRC.

The forum aims to re-inspire innovation and entrepreneurship in Asia and around the world, explore means of economic recovery and sustainable development, and help participants keep abreast of the economic outlook for China and Asia, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
