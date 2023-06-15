﻿
Guizhou offer half-price admission at A-level tourist attractions

The discounts will run through August, as well as free admission for primary, middle and university students and those aged 60 or above.
Ti Gong

The terrace scenery in Guizhou is breathtaking.

Southwest China's Guizhou Province will offer half-price admission at all A-level tourist attractions from Friday and the juicy discount offering will run through the end of August, the province's tourism authorities announced in Shanghai on Thursday.

Tourist buses entering Guizhou from elsewhere will enjoy half toll payment on expressways inside Guizhou via electronic toll collection services on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the same duration.

Primary, middle and university students and those aged 60 or above will enjoy free admission at A-level tourists attractions in Guizhou during the period.

Summer break is generally the busiest travel season in China.

Ti Gong

Guizhou's natural beauty is an attraction for visitors.

Guizhou has set up a culture and tourism promotion center in Shanghai, which it unveiled on Thursday, marking a new landmark of Shanghai and Guizhou in deepening their cooperation in the cultural and tourism field.

The center, jointly established by the Guizhou Tourism Investment Group and Shanghai Spring International Travel Service (Group) Co Ltd in People's Square in downtown Huangpu District, will promote the province's colorful tourist resources to residents in East China and provide them with quality tourist products and services.

Ti Gong

Another scene that shows the natural beauty of Guizhou

Guizhou's specialties and tourist souvenirs are displayed as well as interactive experiences, enabling Shanghai residents to experience Guizhou's tourist splendor and folk cultural flavor.

Under the cooperation, a series of tourist routes and itineraries will be developed.

Ti Gong

Young women perform during the opening ceremony.

"Shanghai is one of the most important tourist source markets for Guizhou, and we bring the best tourist products here to lure travelers from Shanghai," said Zhang Jinfeng, a senior representative from the Guizhou Tourism Investment Group.

"The May Day holiday witnessed a travel peak in China, and we expect the upcoming summer vacation to bring another peak which is even stronger," he added. "The reservation of tourist products already surpassed our expectations as many hotels in Guizhou have been fully booked already for the summer vacation."

Ti Gong

Fanjing Mountain is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Guizhou is famous for its picturesque landscapes with abundant natural scenic areas such as Huangguoshu Waterfall, Xijiang's ethnic Miao community, as well as the karst landscape of Libo and Fanjing Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is a famous summer resort due to its cool temperatures during the season.

Ti Gong

Guizhou is filled with natural beauty.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
