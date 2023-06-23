﻿
Chinese premier calls for int'l efforts to solve problems facing developing countries

Xinhua
In a speech at the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, Li put forward a three-point proposal in this regard.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

In the face of the global development financing gap, China calls on the international community to sincerely cooperate and work together to solve the problems of developing countries, especially vulnerable countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday.

In a speech at the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, Li put forward a three-point proposal in this regard.

First, firmly advance the reform of global financial governance and create a stable financing environment for developing countries. China stands ready to work with all parties to build a just and efficient global financial governance structure and strengthen international macroeconomic policy coordination. The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other international financial institutions should implement the consensus reached by G20 leaders, complete a new round of quota and voting rights reform, and increase the voice of emerging markets and developing countries.

Second, build a global development partnership and provide more development resources to developing countries. Developed countries should earnestly honor their commitments to providing assistance and funds to developing countries. Developing countries should enhance their capacity for independent development. China will continue to provide various forms of support to other developing countries with practical measures to the best of its ability.

Third, firmly advance economic globalization and free trade to inject fresh growth impetus into developing countries. China is ready to work with the international community to promote liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and unequivocally oppose trade protectionism and decoupling and severing supply and industrial chains in any form.

In a world full of disputes and uncertainties, Li stressed, China and Europe should seek common ground while reserving differences, expand convergence while narrowing divergence, promote more creative cooperation, cope with the uncertainty of the international situation with the stability of China-Europe relations, and jointly promote the sustainable development of mankind.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
