Xi says China and New Zealand should promote trade and investment

China and New Zealand should promote trade and investment, Chinese President Xi Jinping told New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday.
Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins in Beijing on Tuesday.

China and New Zealand should promote trade and investment, Chinese President Xi Jinping told New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday.

At a meeting with Hipkins in Beijing on Tuesday, Xi said both countries should promote the "liberalisation and facilitation" of trade and investment, and provide a better business environment for each other's enterprises to invest and operate in their countries.

Xi added that both countries should strengthen cooperation in areas including education, culture and tourism.

Describing New Zealand's relationship with China as one of "the most significant and wide ranging", Hipkin said the key focus of his visit was to help his country's businesses reconnect and deepen relations with their Chinese counterparts.

Hikpin previously said China was a "valuable partner" but he is also aware of domestic calls to seek new markets.

Noting New Zealand's independent foreign policy, Xi said China had always treated New Zealand as a "friend and partner" and was ready to work with the country to promote the steady and sustained growth of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

"We will continue to see each other as partners instead of rivals," Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi told Hipkin both countries could maintain communications and work together to help Pacific Island countries thrive.

