Former senior political adviser of Jilin expelled from CPC

Xinhua
  14:38 UTC+8, 2023-06-28       0
Xinhua
Zhang Xiaopei, former vice chairman of the Jilin Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the provincial political advisery body, was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party disciplines and laws.

The punishment was announced by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the top anti-graft body launched an investigation into Zhang's case and found that he had lost his ideals and faith and exhibited no sense of discipline and rules.

He committed a series of wrongdoings, including accepting presents and money against the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct, being disloyal to the Party, and engaging in trading power for money.

Zhang has seriously violated Party disciplines and his malpractice has constituted duty-related malfeasance. He is also suspected of engaging in bribe-taking activities, according to the statement.

In accordance with relevant disciplines and laws, it was decided that Zhang shall be expelled from the Party, with his illegal gains confiscated. His case will be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution.

Source: Xinhua
