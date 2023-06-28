Xi sends congratulatory letter to forum on China-US people-to-people friendship

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter to a forum on people-to-people friendship between China and the United States.

The event, titled "Bond with Kuliang: 2023 China-US People-to-People Friendship Forum," is being held in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province.