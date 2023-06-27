China cracks down on online activities harming minors

China's cyberspace regulator has launched a two-month operation to address online activities that are harmful to minors, including online bullying and fraud.

The move aims to reduce the space taken up by harmful information, curb illegal acts, improve the security standards of content for mobile apps and devices reserved for underage users, and help minors to avoid Internet addiction, according to a circular released by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission on Tuesday.

The targets of the operation included activities such as the malicious spreading of bullying videos that reveal the privacy of minors, sending obscene pictures and words to minors, and showing bloody violent scenes involving minors through the use of video editing, film and television re-creation, or animation adaptations.

Regarding the risks brought about by new technologies and new applications, the campaign aims to curb the use of generative AI in the creation of harmful information involving minors, the circular said.