Asteroid named after Chinese archaeologist

An asteroid has been named after Chinese archaeologist Fan Jinshi in recognition of her contribution to the protection, study, and promotion of the Mogao Grottoes.
An asteroid has been named after Chinese archaeologist Fan Jinshi in recognition of her contribution to the protection, study, and promotion of the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Dunhuang in northwest China's Gansu Province.

The asteroid coded 381323 was discovered by astronomers from the Purple Mountain Observatory under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and approved by the International Astronomical Union.

The naming was announced at a symposium held on Monday to commemorate Fan's 60 years of dedicated efforts to the cultural relics protection in Dunhuang.

Fan, 85, graduated with a major in archaeology from the History Department of Peking University. She started to work in Dunhuang in 1963 and made it a lifelong career to protect and study the cultural relics in Mogao Grottoes.

Chinese archaeologist Fan Jinshi speaks at a naming ceremony in Dunhuang, Gansu province.

"Fan devoted herself wholeheartedly to the cause of Dunhuang cultural relics protection. She has not only secured great academic achievements in the archaeology and cultural heritage management of the grottoes in Dunhuang, but also carved out an effective way in the scientific protection, management and utilization of the cultural heritage, and promoted the protection of Mogao Grottoes from emergency rescue to scientific protection," said Su Bomin, head of the Dunhuang Academy.

"Dunhuang has put me where I am, and without Dunhuang, I would not be here today," said Fan, who is currently serving as honorary president of Dunhuang Academy. "The honors go far beyond my dedication, and should belong to the Dunhuang Academy, Gansu Province and the Chinese cultural heritage community. Serving Dunhuang is my lifelong ambition."

Fan also donated another 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million) to promote the conservation of cultural relics and talent building in Dunhuang, following her donation of 10 million yuan to Peking University to promote its Dunhuang studies in May.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
