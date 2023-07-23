Police investigating after foreigner caught kicking down sacred Mani stones in Tibet

Police in Tibet say they have located the foreigner who appeared in a video kicking down several piles of Mani stones that are sacred to Tibetans and are looking into the incident.

Police in west China's Tibet Autonomous Region said they have located the foreigner who appeared in an online video intentionally kicking down several piles of Mani stones that are considered sacred and represent the beliefs of Tibetan people and are looking into the incident.

A travel blogger on Friday posted the video showing the man seemingly deliberately knocking down the Mani stones while others were shooting the incident. The location of the video was the Mount Qomolangma, or Everest, Base Camp in Tingri County, Shigatse.

Police in Shigatse said they have found the man and are investigating the matter.

Mani stones are engraved with special images, phrases and mantras. Tibetan faithfuls read the six-lettered scriptures engraved on the stones and pray.