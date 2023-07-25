﻿
News / Nation

Beijing court hears disgraced super idol Kris Wu's appeal

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  16:02 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0
The Chinese-Canadian pop idol was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment for rape and group sexual activities in November 2022.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  16:02 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0
Beijing court hears disgraced super idol Kris Wu's appeal
Imaginechina

Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu

Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court today heard the appeal by disgraced Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu, who had been sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment for rape and group sexual activities.

Wu was given the sentence by Chaoyang District People's Court in November 2022. The court found him guilty of raping three women at his home after they became drunk or unconscious and were unable to resist, from November to December in 2020.

Colluding with others, he also assembled a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity on July 1, 2018, at his home, the Chaoyang District People's Court said.

He will be deported after serving his time in jail, according to the original ruling.

Wu filed an appeal over the sentence.

Today's appeal trial was held behind closed doors, citing privacy, the court announced in a statement.

The Canadian embassy in China was notified of the trial.

The verdict will be announced at a later date.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
kris wu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     