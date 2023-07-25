Beijing court hears disgraced super idol Kris Wu's appeal

The Chinese-Canadian pop idol was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment for rape and group sexual activities in November 2022.

Imaginechina

Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court today heard the appeal by disgraced Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu, who had been sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment for rape and group sexual activities.

Wu was given the sentence by Chaoyang District People's Court in November 2022. The court found him guilty of raping three women at his home after they became drunk or unconscious and were unable to resist, from November to December in 2020.

Colluding with others, he also assembled a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity on July 1, 2018, at his home, the Chaoyang District People's Court said.

He will be deported after serving his time in jail, according to the original ruling.

Wu filed an appeal over the sentence.

Today's appeal trial was held behind closed doors, citing privacy, the court announced in a statement.

The Canadian embassy in China was notified of the trial.

The verdict will be announced at a later date.