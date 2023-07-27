Xi meets Indonesian president in Chengdu

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Widodo is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

Xi noted the opening of a new chapter in building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future last year.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Indonesia. Xi said China is willing to take the occasion as an opportunity to deepen strategic cooperation with Indonesia, set an example for developing countries of sharing a common future, pursuing solidarity and cooperation and boosting common development, and inject more certainty and positive energy into the region and the world.

China is willing to maintain regular strategic communication with Indonesia, strengthen the exchanges of state governance experience, initiate the "2+2" dialogue mechanism for foreign and defense ministers of the two countries, and build high-level strategic mutual trust, Xi said.

Major achievements have been made in synergizing the Belt and Road Initiative with Indonesia's vision of the Global Maritime Fulcrum, Xi said.

With the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway soon coming into operation, the two sides need to ensure the high standard and high quality of the project, injecting more impetus to Indonesia's development, said Xi, adding that the two countries need to further the cooperation on comprehensive industrial parks.

China supports Indonesia in developing its new capital and the North Kalimantan Industrial Park, and is willing to expand cooperation in areas including new energy vehicles and smart cities and jointly promote the industrial digital transformation, Xi said.

China is willing to continue to expand imports of bulk commodities and high-quality agricultural products from Indonesia, deliver on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and strengthen cooperation in fields including food security, poverty reduction, rural revitalization, vocational education, language education, medicine and health, culture and tourism, he said.

China is ready to deepen its comprehensive strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and support the work of Indonesia as the rotating chair of the ASEAN, Xi said.

China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Indonesia under G20, BRICS and other multilateral mechanisms, promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, safeguard regional and global peace and stability, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

Widodo said the bilateral relations have made substantial progress since he received Xi in Bali last year.

Indonesia firmly upholds the one-China policy and is willing to continue to enhance cooperation with China in areas including investment, marine fisheries, food security and health care, he said.

The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by Xi are open and inclusive, Widodo said, adding that Indonesia actively supports the initiatives.

Indonesia is willing to strengthen its strategic communication with China and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, Widodo said.

After the meeting, Xi and Widodo witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents.