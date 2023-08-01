﻿
News / Nation

11 dead, 13 missing following rainstorms and floods in Beijing

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:24 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
Torrential rains have battered the west, southwest and south areas of the Chinese capital city since July 29, triggering flash floods and landslides.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:24 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
11 dead, 13 missing following rainstorms and floods in Beijing
AFP

This picture shows a view of the overflooded Yongding River after heavy rains in Mentougou District in Beijing on July 31.

Eleven people have died, including two rescuers, while 13 are still missing as of 3pm on Tuesday, following the worst rainstorms and floods in Beijing brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, local authorities said.

Torrential rains have battered the west, southwest and south areas of the Chinese capital city since July 29, triggering flash floods and landslides.

11 dead, 13 missing following rainstorms and floods in Beijing
Reuters

A woman wades through a flooded street in a neighborhood where days of heavy rain caused damage in Beijing on August 1.

Mentougou and Fangshan districts recorded the highest amounts of rainfall since meteorological records started, seeing 470.2mm and 414.6mm, respectively as of 6am today.

A total of 44,673 people in 13 districts were affected by the rainstorms while some 127,000 had been evacuated.

11 dead, 13 missing following rainstorms and floods in Beijing
AFP

People wade along a flooded street after heavy rains in Mentougou District in Beijing on July 31.

Among the dead, four each were in Mentougou and Changping districts, two in Fangshan and one in Haidian. A firefighter died during a rescue mission and a village official in Mentougou died while making inspections.

Four military helicopters were sent to the Fangshan area early this morning to airdrop food, raincoats and blankets while rescuers were walking 8-10 kilometers to carry supplies to train K1178, which was stranded at Yanhecheng Railway Station in Mentougou.

11 dead, 13 missing following rainstorms and floods in Beijing
AFP

A man walks past a damaged car along a street after heavy rains in Mentougou District in Beijing on July 31.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     