11 dead, 13 missing following rainstorms and floods in Beijing

Torrential rains have battered the west, southwest and south areas of the Chinese capital city since July 29, triggering flash floods and landslides.

AFP

Eleven people have died, including two rescuers, while 13 are still missing as of 3pm on Tuesday, following the worst rainstorms and floods in Beijing brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, local authorities said.

Reuters

Mentougou and Fangshan districts recorded the highest amounts of rainfall since meteorological records started, seeing 470.2mm and 414.6mm, respectively as of 6am today.

A total of 44,673 people in 13 districts were affected by the rainstorms while some 127,000 had been evacuated.

AFP

Among the dead, four each were in Mentougou and Changping districts, two in Fangshan and one in Haidian. A firefighter died during a rescue mission and a village official in Mentougou died while making inspections.

Four military helicopters were sent to the Fangshan area early this morning to airdrop food, raincoats and blankets while rescuers were walking 8-10 kilometers to carry supplies to train K1178, which was stranded at Yanhecheng Railway Station in Mentougou.