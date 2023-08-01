﻿
News / Nation

French climber Remi Lucidi dies in Hong Kong while attempting a stunt

﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  20:37 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
French climber Remi Lucidi has been discovered dead in Hong Kong after falling from a high-rise building in what is believed to have been a failed attempt at a stunt.
﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  20:37 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0

French climber Remi Lucidi has been discovered dead in Hong Kong after falling from a high-rise building in what is believed to have been a failed attempt at a stunt.

The body of the 30-year-old man was found on the patio of an apartment block in the city's Mid-Levels area.

Hong Kong police have said that an initial investigation suggests that he had fallen from a ledge. While no suicide note was found at the scene, authorities are now looking into other possible causes for the tragedy.

Lucidi had a significant following on social media with his death-defying photographs taken atop tall structures around the world and went by the name "Remi Enigma."

French climber Remi Lucidi dies in Hong Kong while attempting a stunt
Ti Gong

Remi Lucidi had posted photos of himself on many high-rise building around the world.

Following the discovery of his body on July 23, people have been mourning his passing on online platforms.

Police said he had initially told security that he needed to visit a friend on the 40th floor but instead used the elevator to reach the 49th floor and then used the stairwells to reach the top floor.

Police said he was last seen knocking on the window of a penthouse at Tregunter Tower at about 7.30pm last Thursday, asking to be let in.

A frightened domestic helper from the flat had called police for help when she discovered the man at the window.

By 7:45 pm officers had received a gas leak report, but upon arrival discovered the man's body outside of the building. The authorities confirmed that his fall had resulted in a gas pipe breaking.

An ID card found on his person confirmed his identity, as well as a sports camera with footage of some of his previous stunts.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     