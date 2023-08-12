﻿
China insurance institutions receive claims totaling 9.8 bln yuan from 16 flood-hit areas

China's insurance institutions have received a large number of claims from people affected by floods and geological disasters triggered by recent extreme rainfall in 16 regions, the National Financial Regulatory Administration said on Saturday.

Insurance institutions in the 16 regions have so far received 260,600 claims, with the estimated losses set out in the claims totaling 9.78 billion yuan (US$1.37 billion), according to the administration.

Insurance institutions have already settled 114,000 claims, paying out a total of 1.45 billion yuan to date.

The administration has instructed insurance institutions to offer efficient services through accurate predictions, solid preparations, smooth communication, simple procedures, fast payments and specialized services.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
