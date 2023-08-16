﻿
News / Nation

Hangzhou Zoo welcomes two new pandas from Chengdu

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  21:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0
After three years of preparation, the Giant Panda House of Hangzhou Zoo rolled out the welcome mat for two new pandas, Chun Sheng and Xiang Guo from Chengdu, Sichuan Province.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  21:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0

After three years of preparation, the Giant Panda House of Hangzhou Zoo rolled out the welcome mat for two new pandas, Chun Sheng (春生, born in spring) and Xiang Guo (香果, fragrant fruit) from Chengdu, Sichuan Province, last week.

Since the pandas Cheng Jiu (成就, achievement) and Shuang Hao (双好, double good) returned to their hometown of Chengdu almost four years ago, the Giant Panda House has been vacant.

The Hangzhou Zoo was approved by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration to popularize scientific knowledge about panda in the following three years.

Hangzhou Zoo welcomes two new pandas from Chengdu
Ti Gong

Two new pandas have arrived at the Hangzhou Zoo.

The two new pandas, both born in 2020, are on loan from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, which qualified the Hangzhou Zoo to raise pandas after a series of rigid evaluations and verification.

The Hangzhou Zoo officially started to construct the Giant Panda House in 2021, upgrading facilities and giving a facelift to the facade before ushering in the sixth generation of pandas to the zoo.

Compared with the previous venue, the newly built house is located in the center of the zoo with tranquil surroundings and lush vegetation. The venue adopted a reinforced concrete structure with a construction area of about 700 square meters, including two indoor playgrounds, two outdoor playgrounds and four living rooms.

The inner section also contains a 240-square-meter science exhibition hall, as well as rooms for therapy, bamboo and bamboo shoot storage, and cleaning.

The house has been equipped with air conditioners and fresh air systems, which can lower temperatures on sizzling days and keep the pandas warm in chilly weather, guaranteeing a comfortable living environment all year around.

Hangzhou Zoo welcomes two new pandas from Chengdu
Ti Gong

Chun Sheng, male

Hangzhou Zoo welcomes two new pandas from Chengdu
Ti Gong

Xiang Guo, female

In a bid to enrich pastime activities for the pandas, the zoo has installed log perches, rockeries and pools, and plants and flowers in the playgrounds.

Organizers also set up a science education area, which makes the house available to the public to learn more about pandas.

In 1975, the Hangzhou Zoo welcomed pandas Ying Ying and Pei Pei, which began the relationship between pandas and Hangzhou. Local citizens had a deep affection for the pair.

Ying Ying was outgoing and lively, while Pei Pei was introverted and gentle, and often sat quietly eating apples. After living in the zoo for more than 20 years, Ying Ying passed away in 1996. Thereafter, Pei Pei became quieter, more reclusive, and lived to be 31 years old, which was the equivalent of a human centenarian.

After Pei Pei died, the Hangzhou Zoo cooperated with the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding to raise Cheng Cheng in 2004. Since then, Ya Lin, Cheng Da, Cheng Xiao, Cheng Jiu and Shuang Hao have lived at the Hangzhou Zoo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     