Xi awarded Order of South Africa

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the Order of South Africa from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping receives the Order of South Africa, the highest decoration and the highest honor that South Africa awards to an important and friendly head of state, from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after their talks in Pretoria, South Africa, on August 22, 2023.

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the Order of South Africa from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

The award ceremony came following Xi's meeting with Ramaphosa during his state visit to South Africa, where he will also attend the 15th BRICS Summit and co-chair with Ramaphosa the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue.

The Order of South Africa is the highest decoration and the highest honor that South Africa awards to an important and friendly head of state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Xi said the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership has entered a "golden era," as political mutual trust between the two sides continues to deepen, and mutually beneficial and practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results.

The two countries have maintained close coordination and cooperation in international affairs, which has effectively promoted their respective development and revitalization, and made positive contributions to safeguarding the common interests of developing countries, he noted.

Xi reiterated that no matter how the international situation changes, the two sides will remain committed to deepening bilateral friendly cooperation.

Noting that he will treasure the honor, which symbolizes the friendship between the two peoples, Xi pledged to unswervingly push for the continuous development of China-South Africa relations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
