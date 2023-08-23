Xi expects to work with BRICS leaders for more just, equitable global governance

The BRICS countries have written a wonderful story of the joint development of countries with different systems, cultures and regions.

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that he looks forward to working with other BRICS leaders to discuss plans for BRICS solidarity and development in the new era, work for a fruitful BRICS summit and strive for more just and equitable global governance.

In recent years, adhering to the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, the BRICS countries have written a wonderful story of the joint development of countries with different systems, cultures and regions, which has become a flagship of South-South cooperation, Xi said.

The Chinese leader also said he highly appreciates South Africa's meticulous preparations for the BRICS Summit.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting here with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, after arriving on Monday for a state visit to South Africa, where he will also attend the 15th BRICS Summit and co-chair with Ramaphosa the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue.

Ramaphosa said that the world today is faced with multiple severe and complex challenges including geopolitical and energy crises.

He said that Global South countries including South Africa hope to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with China to better meet the challenges together and promote the establishment of a more equal, just and rational international order.

He also thanked China for supporting South Africa in hosting a successful BRICS Summit, adding that South Africa is willing to work with BRICS countries to firmly defend multilateralism, promote the reform of the global governance system and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

A joint statement between China and South Africa was released after talks between Xi and Ramaphosa. The statement said: "The two sides agreed that BRICS cooperation is essential in achieving a more representative and equitable global governance order and promoting more inclusive global economic growth."

"The two sides agreed to continue supporting the development of BRICS in all three pillars of cooperation and to collaborate with all BRICS members to deepen practical cooperation in various fields and achieve progress in terms of BRICS membership expansion," it said.

"China supports South Africa as BRICS Chair this year and the outreach to Africa and the Global South and wishes the 15th BRICS Summit success," it added.

The BRICS is an acronym for five emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2023.