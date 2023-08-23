﻿
News / Nation

University's co-living dorms with separate beds raise eyebrows

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:16 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0
China's renowned Wuhan University now offers co-living dorms for married students with single beds instead of double beds, sparking curiosity among netizens.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:16 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0

China's renowned Wuhan University now offers co-living dorms for married students with single beds instead of double beds, sparking curiosity among netizens.

The move is welcomed by student couples as it saves them the trouble of renting off-campus apartments and demonstrates the university's support for their family lives.

However, some netizens raised questions about the narrow separate beds in the couple's dormitory layout.

Wuhan University explains that the single beds allow couples with different schedules and majors to have personalized rest and study experiences.

"As long as the hearts are united, the number of beds doesn't matter - love is abundant," the university said.

The university also promises to adjust and improve the dormitory arrangement for students' convenience and comfort.

Wuhan University is not the first university to offer dorms for married students, with Tongji University, Tianjin University, and Nankai University doing so in 2003, 2016, and 2017, respectively.

University's co-living dorms with separate beds raise eyebrows
Ti Gong

An interior photo of the "couples dormitory" reveals two single beds, two desks, and two closets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     