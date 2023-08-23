﻿
News / Nation

Beautiful China: Drifting Camera exhibition a testimony to trust

A special photo exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Sunday, featuring photos taken by 34 individuals across China, all taking turns to use just one camera.
A special photo exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Sunday, featuring photos taken by 34 individuals across China, all taking turns to use just one Hasselblad camera.

In October 2022, vlogger LKs started his Drifting Camera project. He chose 34 photography buffs, each from a different Chinese province and region, among his huge 3.4-million follower base on Bilibili, a Gen-Z dominated video site.

Vlogger LKs introduces his Drifting Camera project. So far the video has been viewed 4.5 million times.

No themes were specified, negating the need to feel obligated to present each city or region, since each shutterbug has their different forte and preferred subject. Each practitioner had five days with the camera to shoot just about anything, according to LKs.

The locations of where the camera has been in the past year.

Visitors at the Drifting Camera exhibition held at White Field photo gallery in Beijing on Sunday.

LKs paid 62,000 yuan (US$8,500) for a Hasselblad X1D2 camera and a 65mm F/2.8 lens. Not sure whether the project would be completed, he put blind faith in the 34 people that they would not steal or break the expensive camera.

After the project was completed, the camera was returned to LKs in mid-August after 300 days. Other than some scratches, the equipment was in good condition.

Many of LKs' followers were initially worried about the camera. However, after seeing the various themes of the photos – candid portraits, city landmarks, beautiful scenery, and street photography – most were touched by the project, especially with the sentiment expressed behind the photos.

Photos taken by henrylinys in Taipei, China's Taiwan region.

It would have been impossible to pull off the project but for the trust among the 34 people, said LKs.

If circumstances permit, he will probably start another Drifting Camera project – this time going around the world, he said.

If you go:

Date: through August 31 (10:30am-6:30pm)

Venue: White Field (free admission)

Address: White Field, First Ceramic Street, 798 Art District, Beijing

北京市朝阳区798艺术区陶瓷一街中段B25号

Photos taken by 奈斯NICY in Hong Kong.

Photos taken by in Paulownia董书畅 in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Photos taken by 摄灵苑-何超凡 in Qinghai Province.

Photos taken by 红烧憨鲤鱼 in Gansu Province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
