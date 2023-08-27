﻿
News / Nation

Direct flight route linking China's Yinchuan with Dubai resumes

Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2023-08-27       0
A flight carrying over 260 passengers took off Sunday from Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, heading for Dubai.
Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2023-08-27       0

A flight carrying over 260 passengers took off Sunday from Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, heading for Dubai.

This marked the resumption of the Yinchuan-Dubai direct flight route, which was previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The air service will run once a week on a Sunday.

The outbound flight will leave Yinchuan at 11:40 am Beijing Time and arrive in Dubai at 3:55 pm local time. The return flight will depart Dubai at 6:00 pm local time and arrive in Yinchuan at 5:05 am Beijing Time the next day.

After its inception in 2015, the Yinchuan-Dubai direct flight route played an important role in linking China with Arab countries.

Its resumption will help Ningxia better serve the China-Arab States Expo, said Xu Xiaoping, head of the regional department of commerce.

The sixth China-Arab States Expo will take place in Yinchuan from September 21 to 24.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     