Canadian minister to attend climate meeting in Beijing

Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault left for Beijing on Saturday to attend a meeting on climate change and biodiversity issues.

CFP

The annual general meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED) is scheduled for August 28-30 under the theme of "Green Transition for High-Quality Development: Modernization in Harmony with Nature."

"Canadians are facing the dire realities of climate change, from devastating wildfires, to floods, storms, heatwaves, and droughts," the minister was quoted as saying in a press statement issued by his office.

"Climate change and environmental issues know no borders. We cannot tackle these existential threats without engaging with a wide range of stakeholders and partners," he said.

Founded in 1992, the CCICED is a high-level international advisery body which seeks to foster cooperation between China and the international community on environment and sustainable development policies.