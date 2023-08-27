﻿
Canadian minister to attend climate meeting in Beijing

Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault left for Beijing on Saturday to attend a meeting on climate change and biodiversity issues.
CFP

Canadian Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks during the high level segment at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, Quebec, on December 15, 2022.

Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault left for Beijing on Saturday to attend a meeting on climate change and biodiversity issues.

The annual general meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED) is scheduled for August 28-30 under the theme of "Green Transition for High-Quality Development: Modernization in Harmony with Nature."

"Canadians are facing the dire realities of climate change, from devastating wildfires, to floods, storms, heatwaves, and droughts," the minister was quoted as saying in a press statement issued by his office.

"Climate change and environmental issues know no borders. We cannot tackle these existential threats without engaging with a wide range of stakeholders and partners," he said.

Founded in 1992, the CCICED is a high-level international advisery body which seeks to foster cooperation between China and the international community on environment and sustainable development policies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
