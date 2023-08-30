﻿
China renews yellow alert for Typhoon Saola

Xinhua
  11:46 UTC+8, 2023-08-30       0
Imaginechina

Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province sees heavy rains on August 29, 2023.

China's national observatory on Wednesday renewed a yellow alert for Typhoon Saola, which is expected to bring gales and heavy rains to the country's eastern and southern coastal regions.

Typhoon Saola is moving in a northwesterly direction at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour, and is expected to move into the northeast waters of the South China Sea on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

It is likely to make landfall on the coast somewhere in an area stretching from southern Fujian to eastern Guangdong during Friday daytime, the NMC said.

Strong winds will hit the Bashi Channel, the Taiwan Strait and the coast of Fujian from 8 am Wednesday to 8 am Thursday due to the typhoon, according to the NMC.

Heavy rains will lash parts of Taiwan Island from 8am Wednesday to 8am Thursday. Some areas are likely to experience rainstorms, the NMC said.

The center has urged local authorities to prepare for potential emergencies caused by the typhoon and remain on high alert for possible mountain torrents and geological disasters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
