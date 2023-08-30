Xi orders all-out rescue efforts, comprehensive investigation in Sichuan flood disaster

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search and rescue of the people missing in the recent flood disaster in southwest China's Sichuan Province in an instruction.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, also demanded comprehensive investigation and strengthened safety supervision to ensure the safety of the people's lives and property.

A brief bout of heavy rain last week triggered a natural disaster at a highway construction site along a river in Jinyang County in Sichuan's Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture.