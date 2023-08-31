Hangzhou launches free accommodation program for young job seekers

Hangzhou City has launched a program to offer 500 sets of accommodation facilities for free to young job seekers during their job search in the city.

Ti Gong

The program, called "Qinghe Station," covers seven districts and one county in Hangzhou and is accessible through the "Talent Hangzhou" mini-program.

Job seekers can apply for the free housing through the mini-program. Some districts, such as Shangcheng, Yuhang, Qiantang, and Jiande City, offer free stay for up to seven days for eligible job seekers.

Gongshu District provides a 15-day free talent transfer apartment for fresh full-time graduates, with a maximum limit of 49 square meters per person per single room.

Since 2020, more than 1.5 million new college graduates under the age of 35 have entered the job market in Hangzhou.