﻿
News / Nation

Hangzhou launches free accommodation program for young job seekers

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  22:05 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
Hangzhou City has launched a program to offer 500 sets of accommodation facilities for free to young job seekers during their job search in the city.
﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  22:05 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
Hangzhou launches free accommodation program for young job seekers
Ti Gong

Aerial photo of Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City

Hangzhou City has launched a program to offer 500 sets of accommodation facilities for free to young job seekers during their job search in the city.

The program, called "Qinghe Station," covers seven districts and one county in Hangzhou and is accessible through the "Talent Hangzhou" mini-program.

Job seekers can apply for the free housing through the mini-program. Some districts, such as Shangcheng, Yuhang, Qiantang, and Jiande City, offer free stay for up to seven days for eligible job seekers.

Gongshu District provides a 15-day free talent transfer apartment for fresh full-time graduates, with a maximum limit of 49 square meters per person per single room.

Since 2020, more than 1.5 million new college graduates under the age of 35 have entered the job market in Hangzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     