Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in east, south China

Typhoon Haikui, the 11th typhoon of this year, made landfall in the coastal areas of east China's Fujian Province and south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday.

CFP

Typhoon Haikui, the 11th typhoon of this year, made landfall in the coastal areas of east China's Fujian Province and south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The typhoon landed in the coastal areas of Dongshan County of Fujian at around 5:20am and Raoping County of Guangdong at about 6:45 am, bringing gales of up to 20 and 18 meters per second near its center, respectively, the meteorological observatories of Fujian and Guangdong said.

Haikui is expected to move westward at 10 to 15 km per hour and gradually weaken, according to the Guangdong meteorological observatory.

The typhoon made landfall on Taiwan Island on Sunday.

According to the flood, drought and typhoon control headquarters of Guangdong, as of 12 noon on Monday, evacuation tasks had been completed in all the sea areas east of Huizhou City in the province, with 27,897 fishing boats taking shelter in the harbor, as well as 2,139 fishing personnel, 453 offshore wind power workers and 149 marine ranching personnel all landing to take shelter. All 25 coastal scenic spots were closed.

Additionally, 515 trains in Guangdong and 23 sea passenger routes east of Huizhou had been suspended due to flood and typhoon prevention. Classes had also been suspended in the cities of Shantou and Chaozhou.