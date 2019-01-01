"A New Dawn" Season 2: Melodies in the mountains

We witnessed and captured the story of a young teacher who wishes to change the status quo of music education in his hometown.

Following in Alex's footsteps, we visited a school in Huining County, Gansu Province where they cultivate students' interests in learning musical instruments and aim to break the stereotypes people have about rural education.

Zhang Yanlin plays more than a dozen instruments and together with his colleagues, he established a country band for young students.