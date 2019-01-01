﻿
"A New Dawn" Season 2: Melodies in the mountains

  16:35 UTC+8, 2023-09-04       0
We witnessed and captured the story of a young teacher who wishes to change the status quo of music education in his hometown.
  16:35 UTC+8, 2023-09-04       0

Shot by Hu Jun, Zhou Shengjie, Alexander Bushroe and Dai Qian. Edited by Lv Zhixiao. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Following in Alex's footsteps, we visited a school in Huining County, Gansu Province where they cultivate students' interests in learning musical instruments and aim to break the stereotypes people have about rural education.

We witnessed and captured the story of a young teacher who wishes to change the status quo of music education in his hometown.

Zhang Yanlin plays more than a dozen instruments and together with his colleagues, he established a country band for young students.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
﻿
