3 missing as typhoon-triggered flood hits east China

A search for three people is underway after a fire engine was swept away by a typhoon-triggered flood in Fuzhou City, east China's Fujian Province, in the early hours of Tuesday.

At 4:15am, a fire engine carrying nine people was swept away in Chili Village, Yongtai County, by floodwaters during a rescue operation, according to the National Fire and Rescue Administration. As of 8am, six people had been rescued.

Typhoon Haikui, the 11th typhoon of this year, landed in the coastal area of Dongshan County of Fujian around 5:20am, bringing gales of up to 20 meters per second near its center, the Fujian meteorological observatory said.

Fuzhou has been hit by heavy rainfall due to Haikui. From 6am Monday to 6am Tuesday, the 24-hour rainfall in areas including Yongtai exceeded 300 mm.