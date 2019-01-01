﻿
News / Nation

"A New Dawn" Season 2: Safety without borders

﻿ Zhou Shengjie
﻿ Dai Qian
﻿
Hu Jun
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
Zhou Shengjie Dai Qian Hu Jun Yu Wenhao Alexander Bushroe
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
We witnessed the birth and use of a dedicated classroom that combines reading and safety education in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County of Guangxi Province.
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
﻿ Dai Qian
﻿
Hu Jun
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
Zhou Shengjie Dai Qian Hu Jun Yu Wenhao Alexander Bushroe
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0

Directed by Hu Jun. Shot by Zhou Shengjie, Hu Jun, Dai Qian and Yu Wenhao. Edited by Jin Yipeng. Reported by Alexander Bushroe. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

In this episode, we followed Alex's footsteps to pay attention to rural children's safety education. We witnessed the birth and use of a dedicated classroom that combines reading and safety education in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County of Guangxi Province. At the same time, we also hope that parents and social forces will work together to bring a safer growth environment for rural children.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     