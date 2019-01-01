"A New Dawn" Season 2: Safety without borders

We witnessed the birth and use of a dedicated classroom that combines reading and safety education in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County of Guangxi Province.

In this episode, we followed Alex's footsteps to pay attention to rural children's safety education. We witnessed the birth and use of a dedicated classroom that combines reading and safety education in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County of Guangxi Province. At the same time, we also hope that parents and social forces will work together to bring a safer growth environment for rural children.