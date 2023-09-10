China Red Cross provides aid to Morocco after earthquake

The Red Cross Society of China has decided to provide the Moroccan Red Crescent with $200,000 in cash.

The Red Cross Society of China has decided to provide the Moroccan Red Crescent with $200,000 in cash as emergency humanitarian assistance after a powerful earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night.

The donation will be used to help Morocco carry out rescue and disaster relief work, said China's Red Cross.

A 7-magnitude earthquake jolted Morocco on late Friday night. The death toll has risen to above 2,000, reported Reuters.