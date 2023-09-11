Engine mechanical failure at fault in emergency landing, says Air China

An engine mechanical failure caused the engine fire and subsequent emergency landing of Air China flight CA402 in Singapore on Sunday, the carrier said on Monday.

An engine mechanical failure caused the engine fire and subsequent emergency landing of Air China flight CA402 in Singapore on Sunday, the carrier said on Monday on its official Weibo account. The airline is investigating the incident further.

The flight carrying 146 passengers and nine crew members "encountered smoke in the front cargo hold and lavatory" while on its way to the city-state, Changi Airport said in a statement on Sunday. It added that nine passengers sustained minor injuries due to smoke inhalation or minor abrasions during the evacuation process. All received medical treatment.

The flight from Chengdu landed at around 4:15pm (8:15am GMT).

Photos and videos taken by passengers on board showed there was a fire visible on the left engine of the aircraft.

According to Air China, the aircraft involved in the incident was an Airbus A320neo, bearing the registration B-305J. The aircraft's engine is believed to be a Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engine.

It is noteworthy that, in late August, the United States Federal Aviation Administration issued an airworthiness directive requiring ultrasonic inspections of the first and second-stage high-pressure turbine discs on Pratt & Whitney's geared turbofan engines within 30 days. The FAA said the directive, which was effective immediately, affected 20 engines on US-registered aircraft and 202 engines worldwide.