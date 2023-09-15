China to manage mpox as Class B infectious disease
China announced Friday that it will classify the mpox disease as a Class B infectious disease from September 20 in compliance with the country's Law on Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.
The country will manage the prevention and control of mpox as a Class B infectious disease, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
