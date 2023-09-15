﻿
New IDs will make life easier for foreign permanent residents in China

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-15
The new version of the People's Republic of China Foreign Permanent Residence ID Card will be officially issued on December 1.
The new version of the People's Republic of China Foreign Permanent Residence ID Card

The reverse side of the new version of the People's Republic of China Foreign Permanent Residence ID Card

The new version of the People's Republic of China Foreign Permanent Residence ID Card will be officially issued on December 1, the National Immigration Administration announced on Friday.

The existing version will remain valid within its expiration date. Cardholders can choose to apply for the new version based on their needs.

The PRC Foreign Permanent Residence ID Card is a legal identification document issued by the National Immigration Administration to foreigners who meet the requirements for permanent residence in China.

Cardholders can use the Permanent Residence ID Card as a valid certificate in situations such as accommodation registration and transportation ticket purchase, without the need to present their passports.

The new version of the People's Republic of China Foreign Permanent Residence ID Card under ultraviolet light

The new version of the People's Republic of China Foreign Permanent Residence ID Card under ultraviolet light

The new version of the card retains the basic format of the current version while incorporating five-star elements representing the country's identity. It also optimizes the layout and employs advanced anti-counterfeiting technology. The information storage and application management on the cards has also been improved.

After the introduction of the new version of the card, cardholders will be able to use them to handle personal matters via online platforms.

