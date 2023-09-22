﻿
President Xi Jinping meets IOC president Thomas Bach

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

In the face of severe challenges brought by the unprecedented changes unseen in a century and the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC has stayed true to its original aspirations and played a unique role in safeguarding the world peace and development and promoting unity and progress of the humankind, Xi said.

China has always attached great importance to the development of sports, and actively participated in international Olympic affairs, Xi said.

"China will work with the IOC to uphold the principle of non-politicization of sports, make full use of the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and make new and greater contributions to advancing the Olympic cause and building a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said.

All the preparations for the 19th Asian Games are ready. The Chinese government and people are fully confident in presenting a spectacular Asiad, and contributing to the development of the Olympic movement and the unity and friendship of the Asian people, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
