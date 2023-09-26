China, EU economic and trade dialogue productive: commerce ministry

China's Ministry of Commerce said the 10th China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue held on Monday was "pragmatic, candid and productive."

The two sides reached a series of outcomes and consensus on macroeconomic policy coordination, industrial and supply chains cooperation, business environment improvement, the World Trade Organization reform, and two-way opening up and regulatory cooperation of the financial sector, a spokesperson of the ministry said Tuesday.

China and the European Union agreed that dialogues and cooperation are crucial to common development and prosperity and particularly significant against the background that the world is experiencing profound changes and the global economy is struggling to recover, the spokesperson said.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, the two sides are ready to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two sides, promote healthy and stable advancement in pragmatic bilateral cooperation to build up confidence in global development, and make preparations in the economic and trade field for the 24th China-EU leaders' meeting, the spokesperson said.