﻿
News / Nation

China issues white paper on global community of shared future

Xinhua
  14:42 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday released a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."
Xinhua
  14:42 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0

China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday released a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

Ten years ago, President Xi Jinping put forward the idea of building a global community of shared future.

His proposal lights the path forward as the world fumbles for solutions, and represents China's contribution to global efforts to protect the shared home and create a better future of prosperity for all, according to the white paper.

To build a global community of shared future, all peoples, all countries, and all individuals must stand together through thick and thin, navigating towards greater harmony on this planet that is called home, it said.

The white paper called for efforts to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity, turning people's longing for a better life into reality.

Over the past decade, the vision of a global community of shared future has been steadily enriched and gained broader support. Steady progress has been seen in implementing the vision, the white paper noted.

It is now widely recognized in the international community that the vision has nothing to do with self-interest and protectionism. Instead, by presenting China's vision of the course of human development, it confronts the hegemonic thinking of certain countries that seek supremacy, according to the white paper.

Looking to the future, the vision is bound to shine as a pioneering thought with the power of truth that transcends time and space, opening up a beautiful prospect of common development, long-term stability, and sustained prosperity for human society, the white paper said.

Building a global community of shared future is both a salutary vision and a historical process that calls for generations of hard work, said the white paper, calling on all countries to unite in pursuing the cause of common good, plan together, and act together day by day towards the right direction of building a global community of shared future, and jointly create a better future for all of humanity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     