China opens its fastest cross-sea high-speed railway

China on Thursday opened its fastest cross-sea high-speed railway connecting cities including Fuzhou and Xiamen along the west coast of the Taiwan Strait.

A Fuxing bullet train departed from Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province, at 9:15am, marking the opening of the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen-Zhangzhou high-speed railway that boasts a maximum speed of 350 km/h.