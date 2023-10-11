Former Australian reporter deported from China after espionage conviction

Former Australian reporter Cheng Lei was deported from China on Wednesday, China's Ministry of State Security announced.

Cheng, 48, had been convicted of illegally divulging classified national secrets to a foreign organization while working for CGTN.

The incident dates back to May 2020 when Cheng, in violation of her employment confidentiality agreement, illicitly transmitted sensitive state information via her mobile phone, according to the ministry.

The breach led to an investigation by the Beijing State Security Bureau, resulting in Cheng's arrest in August 2020.

Following her arrest, Cheng admitted her wrongdoing. Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court sentenced her to a two years and eleven months prison term, with the additional penalty of expulsion from China.