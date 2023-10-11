﻿
News / Nation

Woman gets 8-month jail for shaming husband's mistress in public

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  19:40 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0
A woman in southwest China's Guizhou Province was sentenced to eight months behind bars for publicly shaming another woman whom she believed was having an affair with her husband.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  19:40 UTC+8, 2023-10-11       0
Woman gets 8-month jail for shaming husband's mistress in public

Xu and her three accomplices appear in court.

A woman in southwest China's Guizhou Province was sentenced to eight months behind bars for publicly shaming another woman whom she believed was having an affair with her husband.

Upon discovering her husband's infidelity, the woman Xu sought the help of three other women to confront the mistress Yao.

Bursting into her husband's room on November 2, 2022, Xu physically assaulted and stripped Yao while also throwing pepper powder at her, the Jiangxian County People's Court said in the verdict.

After overpowering Yao, Xu suggested a disgraceful act: parading Yao half-naked through the streets, taking advantage of the busy local market. The degrading spectacle lasted about 30 minutes, with Xu recording the incident and sharing the videos on multiple chat groups.

As a consequence of her appalling actions, Xu was sentenced to eight months in prison for the crime of insulting another person with violence. The three women who assisted Xu were each given sentences of six months, with a one-year probation period, for their roles as accomplices.

Woman gets 8-month jail for shaming husband's mistress in public

The court delivers its verdict on Xu and her three accomplices.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     