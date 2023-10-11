Woman gets 8-month jail for shaming husband's mistress in public

A woman in southwest China's Guizhou Province was sentenced to eight months behind bars for publicly shaming another woman whom she believed was having an affair with her husband.

A woman in southwest China's Guizhou Province was sentenced to eight months behind bars for publicly shaming another woman whom she believed was having an affair with her husband.

Upon discovering her husband's infidelity, the woman Xu sought the help of three other women to confront the mistress Yao.

Bursting into her husband's room on November 2, 2022, Xu physically assaulted and stripped Yao while also throwing pepper powder at her, the Jiangxian County People's Court said in the verdict.

After overpowering Yao, Xu suggested a disgraceful act: parading Yao half-naked through the streets, taking advantage of the busy local market. The degrading spectacle lasted about 30 minutes, with Xu recording the incident and sharing the videos on multiple chat groups.

As a consequence of her appalling actions, Xu was sentenced to eight months in prison for the crime of insulting another person with violence. The three women who assisted Xu were each given sentences of six months, with a one-year probation period, for their roles as accomplices.

