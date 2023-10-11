EU foreign policy chief to visit China from October 12 to 14

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, will pay a visit to China.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, will pay a visit to China from October 12 to 14, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.

Borrell's visit is at the invitation of member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two sides will hold the 12th round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue during the visit.