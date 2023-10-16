Int'l congress on intelligent transport kicks off in east China

The 29th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress kicked off Monday in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou.

The 29th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress kicked off Monday in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, showcasing the world's frontier intelligent transportation equipment, intelligent cars and vehicles, smart traffic management and control systems and more.

The congress is one of the world's most influential congresses in its field, and the largest platform dedicated to demonstrating leading intelligent transport technologies and products.

Under the main theme of "Driving Toward Intelligent Society-Quality Life," the 29th ITS World Congress, with an exhibition area of 22,500 square meters, has attracted over 8,000 participants from 38 countries and regions.

During the five-day event, the congress will feature forums, exhibitions, round-table conferences, technical and cultural exchanges and other related activities on intelligent transportation.