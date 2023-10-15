134th Canton Fair kicks off in Guangzhou

The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until November 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu.

Compared to the previous edition, the exhibition area for the 134th session will be expanded by 50,000 square meters and the number of exhibition booths will also increase by nearly 4,600.

More than 28,000 exhibitors will participate in the event, including 650 enterprises from 43 countries and regions.

Launched in 1957 and held twice yearly, the fair is considered a major gauge of China's foreign trade.

Mexican retailer Liverpool has been participating in the Canton Fair since 2010, and the event has always been helpful for the retailer in finding good sources of merchandise, it said.

"We are confident in building long-term relationships based on trust and cooperation," said Juan Ramon Perez, Asia general manager of Liverpool.

Sukru Ozdamar, CEO of Turkish trade company Orbus & Teksan, said he looks forward to seeing new technologies and innovative products at the fair.

"An increasing number of Chinese high-tech products will enter the Turkish market, as well as many European countries through Turkey," Ozdamar said.