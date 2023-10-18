﻿
News / Nation

China strongly condemns attack on hospital in Gaza

Xinhua
  21:38 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0
China is shocked by and strongly condemns the attack on a hospital in Gaza, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  21:38 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0

China is shocked by and strongly condemns the attack on a hospital in Gaza, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on an attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip on the night of October 17, which caused massive casualties.

"We mourn for the victims and extend sympathies to the injured. China calls for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities and every possible effort to protect civilians and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster," said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     